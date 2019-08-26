      Weather Alert

Akron Police Still Searching for Suspect Responsible for Early Sunday Morning Shooting

Aug 26, 2019 @ 4:02pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting an Akron man early Sunday morning outside a local business.

Officers say a car with three men who were leaving the Platinum Lounge was shot at multiple times, leaving one of the passengers in the vehicle, a 21 year old male, injured with a gunshot wound to the back.

Thankfully the victim was quickly taken to the hospital and treated for his non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital. There was no description for the suspect.

