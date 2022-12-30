Akron Profs Chime In With 2023 Predictions

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – University of Akron professors are out with their annual predictions for 2023.

Marketing Prof Dr Alexa Fox says companies will make the privacy of their online customers a top priority.

Law school instructor Tracy Thomas says the Supreme Court will continue to issue opinions that reverse years of settled law.

And chair of the Economics Department Dr Sucharita Ghosh says there will be a recession in 2023.

Here’s the complete list of predictions.