Akron Teachers Say Work Needed to Address Violence in School Buildings

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The ratification of a new three-year contract for Akron Public Schools teachers is not the end of a process, but just the beginning.

That’s according to union officials.

They say both short- and long-term plans need to be drawn up to address the violence in the school system, and it must involve everyone in the community.

The district avoided a threatened strike with the “yes” vote.

The district is increasing the number of paid days off for educators who are assaulted while on the job.

It goes from three to five days.

Akron Education Association attorney Don Malarcik says he’s just happy the school board is taking the issue seriously.

Teachers ratified the new three-year agreement on Tuesday.