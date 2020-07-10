Akron Teen Shooting Suspects in Court, Alleged Killer Still Sought
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two arrested suspects in the killing of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford of Akron back in June made court appearances Thursday.
24-year-old Janisha George and 18-year-old Jaion Bivins are charged with obstruction of justice.
Law enforcement continues looking for the accused killer, 17-year-old Adarus Black.
Crawford was shot dead while driving near downtown Akron with her grandmother back on June 14th.