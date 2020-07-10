      Weather Alert

Akron Teen Shooting Suspects in Court, Alleged Killer Still Sought

Jul 10, 2020 @ 6:52am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two arrested suspects in the killing of 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford of Akron back in June made court appearances Thursday.

24-year-old Janisha George and 18-year-old Jaion Bivins are charged with obstruction of justice.

Law enforcement continues looking for the accused killer, 17-year-old Adarus Black.

Crawford was shot dead while driving near downtown Akron with her grandmother back on June 14th.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use