Akron Woman Behind Bars After Assault at Dentist Office
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33 year old Akron woman yesterday after an incident that took place at the Kenmore Family Dental Center in Coventry Township. Authorities say Tamar Maple became upset during her appointment, which led her to allegedly strike an employee and damage multiple items in the office. She was later arrested on multiple charges at her home. She remains behind bars.