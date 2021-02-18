      Weather Alert

Akron Woman Gets 21 Years to Life for Shooting 2 Men, Killing 1

Feb 18, 2021 @ 5:22am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After being found guilty at her second murder trial, 52-year-old Hedy Moss of Akron will serve 21 years to life in prison.

She’s also doing concurrent time for shooting another man in the same incident.

Moss was found guilty of murder a year ago, but could not be sentenced until now.

Prosecutors say she got into an argument over a gun with 55-year-old Ernest Sherman and the other man in January of 2018.

She shot both of them.

Popular Posts
Wife Gifts Husband Photos of Other Women He "Liked"
When Will Kids Be Able To Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
Is TikTok The Reason You Can’t Find Feta At The Supermarket?
Another TikToker Puts Gorilla Glue in Their Hair
Taylor Swift Will Drop New “Love Story,” Plus 6 Unheard “Fearless” Era Songs