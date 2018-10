Alan Tudyk is one of my favorite actors. He’s funny, sweet, and has a wide range of voices he can do. As someone who has always dreamed of being a voice over artist, he is one of my idols. That is why I am super pumped that he will star in the new animated show about my favorite DC gal, Harley Quinn. It has been announced that Tudyk will play the Joker in the new series, which is set to stream on DC’s new streaming site.