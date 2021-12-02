Alec Baldwin Give First TV Interview About The Shooting Tragedy On His Set
Alec Baldwin will sit down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos for a one hour special Thursday night to talk about what happened on the set of the movie Rust. It will be Baldwin’s first extensive interview about the shooting.
“I have done thousands of interviews at ABC News over the last 20 years. This was the most intense that I have ever experienced,” Stephanopoulos said on Good Morning America on Wednesday. He described Baldwin as “raw” but “very candid” and “very forthcoming.” He said that Baldwin “went through in detail what happened on the set that day,” and talked about meeting with the family of Halyna Hutchins. Stephanopoulos said that the interview lasted for one hour and 20 minutes.
ABC News also announced that 20/20 will focus on the deadly shooting in a two-hour special on Dec. 10, with clips of the Baldwin interview.
The interview special will air Thursday at 8 PM ET, and also will stream later in the evening on Hulu.