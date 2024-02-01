Alec Baldwin Pleads ‘Not Guily’ On Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

A New Mexico grand jury brought up new involuntary manslaughter charges on January 19th against Alec Baldwin in the set shooting that took the life of the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin entered a not guilty plea in the fatal Rust shooting in October of 2021 and he faces up to three years in prison. “The above-named defendant did cause the death of Halyna Hutchins by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference to the safety of others, and the act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstances,” the indictment reads, in part.

The new charges are the result of a forensic report that found the gun Baldwin was holding could only be discharged by pulling the trigger, something Baldwin has always maintained he did not do.