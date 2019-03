Alex Trebek announces his recent diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

RELATED CONTENT

Taylor Swift Admits She Used Sharpie Marker As Eyeliner

These Bath Bombs Were Made With Sick Kids In Mind

New Line To Make ‘Hello Kitty’ Film

Birth Control Medication Recalled Over Incorrect Packaging

Principal Reads To Her Students…While In Her Pajamas

Steven Spielberg Wants to Exclude Streaming Movies From Oscars