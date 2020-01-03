Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final ‘Jeopardy’ Episode
The 79-year-old has hosted ‘Jeopardy’ since 1984, but the date of his final show remains unknown. In a new interview, Trebek admitted that he’s rehearsed what he will say when the time comes. “What I would do on that day is tell the director, time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end, that’s all I want,” Alex Trebek, said on ‘Good Morning America’. “I will say my good-byes and I will tell people, ‘Don’t ask me who is going to replace me, because I have no say in that whatsoever,” Trebek continued. Trebek added that he will sign off by saying, “Until we meet again, God bless you and good-bye.”. Last March, the longtime game show host revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Insiders tell ‘PEOPLE’ that he is still working to beat the disease and currently has no plans to quit.