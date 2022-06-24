Alexa Could Soon Mimic Voices – Even Your Dead Relatives
Alexa is learning a new skill – imitating real human voices.
Amazon developers are working on a feature that would allow the digital voice assistant to mimic a person’s voice – based on recordings of less than a minute.
That could include a lost relative – a product demonstration in Las Vegas had a young child ask “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?”
Head scientist Rohit Prasad said impersonating lost relatives can help “make their memories last” – and build a greater trust with Alexa users.
Does this sound like a good feature, or does it sound creepy to you? Do you use Alexa or another voice-activated assistant?