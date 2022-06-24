      Weather Alert

Alexa Could Soon Mimic Voices – Even Your Dead Relatives

Jun 23, 2022 @ 8:02pm

Alexa is learning a new skill – imitating real human voices.

Amazon developers are working on a feature that would allow the digital voice assistant to mimic a person’s voice – based on recordings of less than a minute.

That could include a lost relative – a product demonstration in Las Vegas had a young child ask “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me the Wizard of Oz?

Head scientist Rohit Prasad said impersonating lost relatives can help “make their memories last” – and build a greater trust with Alexa users.

Does this sound like a good feature, or does it sound creepy to you?  Do you use Alexa or another voice-activated assistant?

Popular Posts
Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Trial Juror Speaks Out About Evidence Not Supporting Amber Heard’s Testimony
Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors
Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Debuts In September
Britney Spears Deletes Instagram
Connect With Us Listen To Us On