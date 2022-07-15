Alfonso Ribiero Will Co-Host “Dancing With The Stars”
Alfonso Ribiero won the mirrorball in 2014, and now he’s coming back to the dancefloor as co-host of Dancing With The Stars with Tyra Banks.
ABC announced the news Thursday ahead of the upcoming Season 31 premiere this fall on Disney+.
“I’m super excited,” Ribiero said. “For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. “I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together and talk outside of that show.”
He says his main goal is to “entertain people week-to-week and get people to really fall in love with these dancers and the professionals and the celebrity, the contestants.”
Banks has been hosting DWTS for the last two seasons after replacing longtime presenters Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.