Alicia Keys Says You Can’t Pay Her to Go Back to Her 20’s
In a recent interview with InStyle magazine Alicia Keys said you can’t pay her to go back to her 20’s. Interestingly, she rose to fame in her 20’s. Her hit song “Fallin” was released when she was 20 years old.
She said, I swear I wouldn’t go back to being 20 if somebody paid me. It was literally the worst time ever. I wanted to fit in so desperately, I was so blind, so dependent on everybody else’s opinions, so uncomfortable, so unclear. If someone paid you money, what age would you never go back to, teens, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s?