All About that Boat: Meghan Trainor invites 52 fans to join her onboard Utopia of the Seas

Meghan Trainor as been named the godmother of Royal Caribbean’s new Utopia of the Seas cruise ship, and she’s inviting 52 fans to join her onboard during a party and concert event ahead of the ship’s official launch.

The three-night cruise celebration starts July 15. It includes the naming party, presided over by Meghan, and a performance by the singer on the ship’s open-air AquaTheater while it’s docked at Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocaCay.

“The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans,” Meghan says in a statement. “What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music?”

July 5 through July 7 at midnight, you can enter for a chance to join Meghan on board the ship. You can get all the details on how to enter at Royal Carribean’s official Instagram. Fifty-two winners and their guests will get a three-night cruise, but you’ll have to get yourself to Port Canaveral, Florida, where the ship officially debuts on July 19.

