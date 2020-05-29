All Harry Potter Films Are on HBO Max
If you’re on the fence about subscribing to HBO Max, they’re hoping that making the entire ‘Harry Potter’ film collection will coax you to get the subscription.
HBO Max went live on Wednesday and already has big titles like ‘Friends,’ ‘Doctor Who,’ and now ‘Harry Potter’ attached to the service.
All eight films are there for your viewing pleasure as soon as you log on to the service.
If you’re subscribed to certain cable companies or HBO Now you can check out the service for free. For everyone else, you can enjoy the selections for $14.99 a month.