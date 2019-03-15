(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canton Post is partnering with other agencies across Stark County for a 24-hour traffic enforcement initiative.

Details are in the following news release from the highway patrol.

Friday, March 15, 2019, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canton Post will partner with multiple area law enforcement agencies throughout Stark County for a 24 hour “All Out Traffic Safety Day”.

During this one day high visibility traffic safety initiative, participating agencies will focus on crash causing violations, safety belt violations, distracted drivers and impaired drivers. The goal of all law enforcement agencies is to reduce fatal crashes within their communities, increase voluntary safety belt compliance and remove impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadway. Year to date, Stark County has sustained 6 fatal traffic crashes with 6 lives lost.

In order to minimize the possibility of injuries or death in traffic crashes, motorists are asked to obey all traffic laws and utilize all available safety restraints. The Ohio State Patrol and local police agencies will continue to partner throughout the remaining 2019 to ensure everyone safely travels Ohio’s roadways.

Participating agencies include Canton PD, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, North Canton PD, Hills and Dales PD, Marlboro Twp. PD, Jackson Twp. PD, Canal Fulton PD and Brewster PD.