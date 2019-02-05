Alleged Cop Killer Put Standoff On Social Media

(ONN) – An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy near Cincinnati and wounding another during a standoff says the man has been under psychiatric care in the past.

23-year-old Wade Edward Winn is charged with aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder in the weekend shootings in Clermont county, with bond set at $10 million.

The lawyer confirmed that Winn had broadcast parts of the standoff live to his followers on Instagram.

He says he believes the content of his client’s video indicates “he was trying to get help because he truly thought he was being threatened.”

The attorney says he doesn’t think Winn “fully appreciates exactly what happened or how it happened.”