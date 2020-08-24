      Weather Alert

Alliance-Area Woman, Young Daughter Killed in I-70 Crash Near Dayton

Aug 24, 2020 @ 5:53am

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An area woman and her baby girl were killed in a traffic accident in a construction zone along I-70 near Dayton last week.

The State Highway Patrol says 25-year-old Tonya Beachy and 7-month-old Ellie Beachy from the Homeworth area in Columbiana County were passengers in a pickup truck traveling I-70 in Preble County on Thursday when they were struck from behind by a tractor trailer rig.

They were then forced into the rear of another semi.

25-year-old Erik Beachy was driving.

He has non-life threatening injuries.

