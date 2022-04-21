      Weather Alert

Alliance Couple Sent to Prison for 9 Years in Their Baby’s Death

Apr 21, 2022 @ 6:52am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The parents of an Alliance baby who died of a drug overdose back in 2019 have been sentenced to nine years each in prison.

29-year-old Thomas Fish and 28-year-old Courtney Zufall entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter charges Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

They were immediately sentenced.

2-month-old Brooklyn Fish consumed methamphetamine at the family’s home in March of 2019 and died.

