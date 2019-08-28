Alliance Finishes Three Year Project to Increase Property Value for Citizens

ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The City of Alliance recently completed the final eight demolitions concluding the Neighborhood Initiative Program.
The program provided grant funds that can only be used for the sole purpose of demolishing and greening of blighted residential structures in impacted areas.
An overall total of one hundred and sixty-one vacant homes were demolished through the program, which began in 2016.
A total of $2.1 million dollars of grant funds flowed through the City to complete the program in hopes to stabilize property values by removing and greening vacant and blighted properties in targeted areas in an effort to prevent future foreclosures for existing homeowners.