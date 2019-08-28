      Weather Alert

Alliance Finishes Three Year Project to Increase Property Value for Citizens

Aug 28, 2019 @ 3:04pm

ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The City of Alliance recently completed the final eight demolitions concluding the Neighborhood Initiative Program.

The program provided grant funds that can only be used for the sole purpose of demolishing and greening of blighted residential structures in impacted areas.

An overall total of one hundred and sixty-one vacant homes were demolished through the program, which began in 2016.

A total of $2.1 million dollars of grant funds flowed through the City to complete the program in hopes to stabilize property values by removing and greening vacant and blighted properties in targeted areas in an effort to prevent future foreclosures for existing homeowners.

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Dad and Baby Hilariously Discuss TV Show