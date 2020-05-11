      Breaking News
Weekend Update: Stark Cases Hit 500

Alliance High School Graduation Events Include Parade

May 11, 2020 @ 5:22am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several events are marking senior graduation for the 2020 class at Alliance High School.

There will be a senior parade through the city on the 24th, allowing students to decorate their cars and the community to celebrate their accomplishments.

A virtual graduation event is a week later.

Those seniors in winter and spring sports were honored with a revised version of the traditional rose ceremony last Friday.

