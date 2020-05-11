Alliance High School Graduation Events Include Parade
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several events are marking senior graduation for the 2020 class at Alliance High School.
There will be a senior parade through the city on the 24th, allowing students to decorate their cars and the community to celebrate their accomplishments.
A virtual graduation event is a week later.
Those seniors in winter and spring sports were honored with a revised version of the traditional rose ceremony last Friday.