Alliance Man Facing Stay-at-Home, Other More Serious Charges

Apr 11, 2020 @ 6:35pm

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Alliance man has been charged with violating the state’s stay-at-home order after an incident last week.

29-year-old Anthony Vigilante also faces more serious charges according to jail records, for punching a police officer in the head while intoxicated.

This happened following a one-car crash at South Seneca Avenue and East Grant Street.

The other charges include ‘felony assault of a police officer’.

