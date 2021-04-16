Alliance Student Gets 3 to 6 Months for Social Media Gun Image
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance High student who posted an image of himself holding a gun inside the school building back in January will spend three to six months in the Stark Regional Community Correction Center after pleading guilty to a charge of ‘illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon onto school property’.
18-year-old Hogan Wade had been in jail until his plea and sentencing.
Police say he had posted that image on social media.