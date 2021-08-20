      Weather Alert

Alliance Woman Accused of Taking Over $50,000 from Regina Coeli Parish and School

Aug 20, 2021 @ 5:48am

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 44-year-old Alliance woman is in the Stark County jail.

She’s accused of stealing over $50,000 from Regina Coeli Parish and School in the city.

Jennifer Bradley worked for the church on Fernwood Blvd.

Court records show that she used Regina Coeli credit card and bank account numbers to make Amazon purchases between 2018 and 2020.

Bradley is jailed without bond, facing grand theft and other charges.

