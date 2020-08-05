      Weather Alert

Alliance Woman Charged in Washington Twp Traffic Death

Aug 5, 2020 @ 6:53am

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 27-year-old Alliance woman faces aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the traffic death of a 60-year-old man on a motor scooter back in June.

Rebecca Freeland was arrested by state troopers on Monday.

They say she pulled in front of Dan Mayer of Alliance at Route 153 and Beechwood Avenue in Washington Township.

He was thrown from the scooter and killed.

They say Freeland failed to stop for the stop sign.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use