Allow Yourself Space, And Let Others In

Sep 21, 2020 @ 12:25pm

One of the hardest thing you can do is open yourself up to others. It makes you feel exposed, vulnerable. But you owe it to yourself and others to be open and honest with your feelings and what’s going on with you for two reasons. One, your emotions and needs are allowed space, and should be acknowledged. Two, you cannot expect those closest to you to understand where you are mentally, or be able to build trust in your relationships, if you don’t allow others in.

