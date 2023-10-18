Ally Brooke announces Christmas EP ‘Under the Tree’

‘Tis the season for holiday music, and Ally Brooke is getting into the act.

The former Fifth Harmony singer is releasing a Christmas EP called Under the Tree on November 3. It includes an original song called “Under the Tree” — different from Kelly Clarkson‘s song of the same name — as well as her takes on three classic holiday songs.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year! There is nothing like it and I’m beyond thrilled to have my EP. It’s been a goal of mine for so long!” says Ally in a statement. “I love that the holidays bring out goodness in people and to have that reflected in my EP means everything to me.”

“My original ‘Under the Tree’ is such a fun upbeat one that I know my fans are going to fall in love with!” she adds. “It means joy and love to me, being with your loved ones and having love in your heart.”

Ally recently returned to the pop music world with her new single, “Gone to Bed.”

