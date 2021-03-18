Almost Spring: Birds in Air, Motorcycles on Road

      Breaking News
Mar 18, 2021 @ 5:57am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The weather has been warm enough to bring motorcyclists back on the roads, so AAA reminds drivers to watch for them.

According to state patrol statistics, there were nearly 4000 accidents involving motorcycles in Ohio last year.

205 people were killed, and that’s the highest number in several years.

There were 141 motorcycle crashes in Stark County last year.

Cyclists are reminded to wear bright colors and a helmet, and make sure you’re visible.

