Alpha Cares

As dams break, rivers crest and flood, tornado warnings are in effect, power is down, and the rain continues this past weekend brought continued uncertainty and worry for hundreds of thousands of people in the Carolinas and elsewhere – as the remnants of Florence began to spread into Virginia and West Virginia Sunday evening.

Red Cross volunteers and staff are working around-the-clock to provide shelter, food, mental health counseling, comfort and other emergency support to victims of Hurricane Florence. You can find the latest information, including important detail on how to GET help and GIVE help on this dedicated site for Hurricane Florence Relief Operations.

Here is how the American Red Cross is helping those affected:

Overnight, more than 20,000 people sought refuge in more than 200 Red Cross and community shelters across the impacted region.

This includes at least 17,000 people in 139 shelters in North Carolina, and 3,000 people in 59 shelters in South Carolina. Nearly 100 additional people stayed in 13 shelters in Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland and Kentucky.

So far, working with partners, the Red Cross has served 129,444 meals and snacks across eight states.

About 2,330 Red Cross disaster workers from all over the country have been mobilized to help shelter, feed and support people affected by Florence.

The Red Cross is mobilizing more than 130 emergency response vehicles and more than 70 trailers of equipment and supplies, including ready-to-eat meals and enough cots/blankets for 100,000+ people.

Since September 11, more than 3.9 million weather alerts have been sent through Red Cross apps to help people make lifesaving decisions.

Red Cross is also working with the Southern Baptists to deploy multiple field kitchens that can together produce 170,000 meals per day.

