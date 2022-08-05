Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Also, Big Back-to-School Shopping Weekend

August 5, 2022 10:27AM EDT
Share

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hall of Fame Enshrinement events and back-to-school shopping.

Those are the major activities for area residents, especially since this is “No Sales Tax Weekend”.

Through Sunday in Ohio, clothing items at $75 or less and school supplies that cost $20 or less can be purchased without the addition of the state and county sales tax.

Classes start in many Stark County districts the week of August 14.

Popular Posts

1

Prankster Leaves Mashed Potatoes Around Neighborhood
2

Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
3

Disney Announces 'Chicken Little 2' For 2021
4

High School Football Fridays on Mix 94-1
5

Stark MHAR Shares Tips For A Safe Home Environment