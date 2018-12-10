Always Check Your Receipts!

Last week Burger King had a deal. Folks were able to score a $.01 cent Whopper. Unfortunately, one man’s deal turned into quite an ordeal. Boyce Harvey ordered the $.01 cent Whopper deal during their special promotion, however, when he went to pick up his order he was told that they couldn’t find it.

Boyce tried to order again and was shocked to find out that he was charged $1093.01 for the sandwich. He said the mistake resulted in a huge overdraft and he has been working to resolve the matter with BK.