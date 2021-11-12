Amazing Coincidence Discovered at MAPS Air Museum
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and News 5) – An F-4 fighter jet at the MAPS Air Museum in Green is being dedicated in the names of Lt Jack Schoeppner of Canton Township and Lt Rex Parcels on Saturday.
That’s because the Schoeppner family just learned of an incredible coincidence.
That plane that has been on display since 2003 was flown by Schoeppner three days before his death in March of 1966 in Vietnam.
How do we know that?
He kept meticulous logs of his flight times.
Schoeppner and Parcels went down in the Gulf of Tonkin, with their remains considered unrecoverable.
A headstone is being dedicated to Lt Schoeppner at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman on Friday.