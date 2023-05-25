Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

AMAZING: Paralyzed Man Walks With Brain and Spine Implants

May 25, 2023 9:10AM EDT
Gert-Jan Oskam became paralyzed from the hips down after a motor bike accident in his 20s, but thanks to groundbreaking new technology, he’s back on his feet again! He received digital implants in his brain and spine that send signals to a computer on his back, and trigger his leg movements.

The system works as a digital bridge that bypasses the damaged parts of his spine. Scientists were shocked to see it may have closed the gap in his nervous system!  In less than a year, he learned to be able to use crutches even when the device is turned OFF. He says, “I am in full control of the stimulation and that gives me a lot of freedom.”

It’s an incredible advance from older technologies that could detect signals or stimulate muscles, but not both.

