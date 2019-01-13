Amazon Free Samples
By Anastasia Otto
|
Jan 13, 2019 @ 12:43 PM
The internet giant, Amazon, seems to always be cooking up some new innovations.

Recently, Amazon has announced their new feature called “Product Sampling”, mailing test products right to your door free of charge. Some of the items you can expect at your doorstep include dog treats, mascara, and even coffee.

Amazon’s Product Sampling will be available free of charge, with no obligations to leave a review, and is available to non-prime member users.

Users also have the option to opt out of the samples, as many feel uncomfortable sharing their personal buying habits.

Will you be waiting for your samples?

