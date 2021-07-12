Amazon Granted Permission To Monitor Your Sleep
Amazon now officially has permission to monitor your sleep. The company was granted FCC approval to sell ‘radar sensors’ that can track sleep patterns. They say the devices can help customers develop better ‘awareness and management of sleep hygiene’.
Monitoring sleep patterns is nothing new – Apple, FitBit, and other companies already have devices that keep track of your sleep habits. Is it going to far to have our devices watch us sleep? Do you use an Alexa or other voice-activated assistant?