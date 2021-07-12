      Weather Alert

Amazon Granted Permission To Monitor Your Sleep

Jul 12, 2021 @ 2:20pm

Amazon now officially has permission to monitor your sleep. The company was granted FCC approval to sell ‘radar sensors’ that can track sleep patterns.   They say the devices can help customers develop better ‘awareness and management of sleep hygiene’.

Monitoring sleep patterns is nothing new – Apple, FitBit, and other companies already have devices that keep track of your sleep habits. Is it going to far to have our devices watch us sleep?  Do you use an Alexa or other voice-activated assistant?

Popular Posts
Heinz Starts Petition to Finally Put Equal Number of Hot Dogs and Buns in Packages
Giuliani Suspended in D.C.
Nintendo is making Movies Now
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Name That Tune From The Last 10 Seconds
Lego Announces a ‘Seinfeld’ Set
Connect With Us Listen To Us On