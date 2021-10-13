      Weather Alert

Amazon Jobs: Good Pay and Benefits, But Not Open Right Now

Oct 13, 2021 @ 5:52am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You might like to apply for one of those thousand Amazon Canton jobs now.

But you can’t until early next year, according to the company.

The average starting wage is $18 an hour, with comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, and even reimbursement for college or certification education.

That’s even if that education leads to another career field.

CEO Ray Hexamer of the Stark Economic Development Board says that’s something that can lift up an entire community.

