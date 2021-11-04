AmbaFlex Breaks Ground for New 50,000 Square Foot Building in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Groundbreaking Wednesday for a 50,000 square foot $10 million addition to the AmbaFlex facility on Raff Road SW in Canton.
the 11-year-old business now owned by a company in the Netherlands makes conveyor equipment for warehouses and for manufacturing.
Their specialty is spiral conveyors that e-commerce businesses are eyeing.
And they have only grown during the pandemic.
The company is working with the city, including getting the new land annexed into the city from Canton Township.
They plan to hire 35 more people and open the new building in the Spring.