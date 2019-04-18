Amber Alert Issued For Abducted Baby

(WHBC) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby girl who was abducted from a residence in Warren.

Authorities say 2-month-old Jasper Stennett was taken from Hazelwood Avenue in Warren, in Trumbull County at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.

The baby has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue/yellow pants.

The suspect is the baby’s father, James Stennett, 20-years-old, weighing around 140 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The vehicle involved is a gold 2005 Buick Rendezvous with Ohio plate HQN8371. (The vehicle pictured is not the actual vehicle)

Authorities didn’t say where the suspect might be taking the child.

Police say Stennett has a shotgun in the vehicle and has made threats that they would have to shoot him to get the baby back.

Anyone who sees the suspect, child or the vehicle should call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.