COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A “worst nightmare” scenario in Columbus Monday night.

A woman walked into a pizza shop. leaving her car running with her twin five-month-old boys inside.

When she came out, the car was gone.

An Amber Alert has been issued.

The black 2010 Honda Accord has a torn temporary tag with a “West Side City Toys” sticker at the rear end of the car.

If you see the suspect vehicle, call 911.