Amber Heard Says She Still Has Love For Johnny Depp
Amber Heard is doubling down saying she stands behind her testimony “until the day I die”, but confessed she still loves Johnny Depp.
She did testify that he abused her during the multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit he filed against her — and won.
“Absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart,” she told Savannah Guthrie in Wednesday’s preview of their upcoming NBC News special. “I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I have no bad feelings or ill will toward him at all.”
Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse.
Guthrie noted that the piece was published at the height of the #MeToo movement when “legions of powerful men [were] being canceled, losing their jobs” and asked whether she wanted the same to happen to Depp. “Of course not,” she replied, insisting that the op-ed was NOT about her ex-husband.
