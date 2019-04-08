AMC Planning Third “Walking Dead” Series

In a very ironic twist, The Walking Dead will live on.

AMC is planning to add a third series set in The Walking Dead universe.

The new scripted series will “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Look for the show to debut in 2020.

Do you like this idea? Can you make time in your schedule for another Walking Dead show?