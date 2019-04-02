AMC Theaters Planning a 22-Movie Marvel Movie Marathon
By Sarah
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 8:39 AM

AMC Theaters is looking to up the ante on their previous 12-movie marathon before Avengers: Infinity War with a 22-movie marathon leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame.
According to the AMC website, there’s a listing for a 22-film Marvel Studios Marathon starting April 23 days before the earliest screenings of Avengers: Endgame on April 25.
The marathons are listed to take place in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco.
Also, if you go, make sure to use the bathroom beforehand because the marathon is said to last a whopping 59 hours and 7 minutes.
Do you plan on attending? Are you going to have a Marvel movie marathon of your own?

