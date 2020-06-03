      Breaking News
Tuesday Update: Governor Fully intends to OPEN Schools in the Fall

AMC Theatres Might Be Closing

Jun 3, 2020 @ 11:02am

The world’s biggest movie theater chain could be in big trouble.
AMC Theatres said on Wednesday that there is a “substantial doubt” that the company can stay in business.
The reason is simple. With movie released halted and locations shut down because of coronavirus, there is no revenue coming in.
Even when restrictions are lifted across the country, there will not be new movies to show for a bit since productions have stopped to deal with the pandemic. AMC will continue to monitor “various government operating restrictions.”

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Terms Of Use