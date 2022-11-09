Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

AMC Wants To Bring Zoom Meetings To Their Theaters

November 9, 2022 10:45AM EST
Share

AMC Theaters announced a partnership withZoom to transform select movie theaters into enormous video conferencing Zoom Rooms. Companies will be able to book theaters online for three-hour blocks. And of course, they’ll offer snacks with traditional movie theater options.

“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said. “We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever.”

Zoom Rooms at AMC is slated to launch sometime in 2023 across 17 major US markets.

Popular Posts

1

Home For The Holidays - Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2023
2

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions
3

Don't get freaked out, but Mix 94-1 may literally be haunted
4

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
5

The True Story Behind Netflix’s Most-Watched Series “The Watcher”