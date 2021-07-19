American Academy Of Pediatrics Recommends Students Wear Masks When School Reopens
A leading pediatrics organization is recommending that virtually all students be masked up when school resumes this fall. The American Academy of Pediatrics released their recommendations on Monday, calling for all students over the age of 2 to wear a facemask. But despite calling for extra precautions, the AAP “strongly recommends” in-person learning instead of remote classes, citing a risk of developmental setbacks by not being in the classroom. Earlier this month, the CDC said that fully vaccinated students and staff do not need to wear masks indoors. How do you think schools should approach the coming school year? Are masks necessary?