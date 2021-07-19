      Weather Alert

American Academy Of Pediatrics Recommends Students Wear Masks When School Reopens

Jul 19, 2021 @ 5:54pm

A leading pediatrics organization is recommending that virtually all students be masked up when school resumes this fall. The American Academy of Pediatrics released their recommendations on Monday, calling for all students over the age of 2 to wear a facemask. But despite calling for extra precautions, the AAP “strongly recommends” in-person learning instead of remote classes, citing a risk of developmental setbacks by not being in the classroom. Earlier this month, the CDC said that fully vaccinated students and staff do not need to wear masks indoors. How do you think schools should approach the coming school year?  Are masks necessary?

Popular Posts
Zendaya Responds to Outrage Over Lola Bunny's Appearance in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- Only Jimmy Could Find A Way To Complain About Disney
Pop Star Ed Sheeran Says He Might Make A Death Metal Album
Netflix Adding Video Game Service
Are Backstreet Boys Considering a Tour With NSYNC and 98 Degrees?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On