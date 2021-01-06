American Airlines Will No Longer Allow Emotional Support Animals
American Airlines won’t be allowing emotional support animals aboard its planes. The airline is changing its rules starting next week, when new Department of Transportation regulations take effect.
The new rules declare that airlines “are not required to recognized emotional support animals as service animals” and can subject them to the same flight rules as pets.
While emotional support animals can be prescribed by mental health professionals, they are not trained to perform physical tasks like service animals. What are your feelings on emotional support animals? Ever share a flight with an animal other than a service dog?