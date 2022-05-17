‘American Idol’ Announces Performers For The Season Finale
‘American Idol’ is amping up for the Season 20 finale show and all three judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry will take the stage.
Other big names to perform include mentor/alum/winner Carrie Underwood, Michel Bublé, Sara Bareilles, Gabby Barrett, and Thomas Rhett.
They have had past contestants and judges back for a reunion a few weeks ago, which was fun! Yes, even William Hung took the stage again!
Also performing, James Arthur, Melissa Etheridge, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Flo Rida.
The show will air on Sunday May 22, at 8 p.m. The top three finalists this season are HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson.