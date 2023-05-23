Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

‘American Idol’ Crowned A Winner…But Will Katy Perry Return Next Season?

May 23, 2023 11:26AM EDT
At just 18-years-old, Iam Tongi captured hearts from the get go singing an original song about the recent death of his dad during his first audition.

And it just got better from there!

That said, this season wasn’t without controversy surrounding some comments made by Katy Perry that many felt were in the “mean girl” category. She mom shamed a 25-year-old mom of 3 who ended up leaving the show to be with her kids.

She told Extra she loves her job, but misses “going out into the world.”

Remains to be seen if she’ll be back next season!

