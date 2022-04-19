'American Idol' recap: Judges save platinum ticket winner from elimination as Top 14 is revealed
Just one night after determining the Top 20, it was time to narrow down the competition yet again on American Idol.
Monday’s episode saw the remaining 20 contestants take the stage one by one as it was revealed whether or not America voted them into the Top 10. Each singing hopeful then gave a showstopping performance regardless of their status, but those who were not voted into the Top 10 had the added pressure of knowing that this performance would determine their future in the competition, as the judges would have the power to save four of them from elimination.
After deliberating, Luke, Katy, and Lionel decided to save Allegra, Jay, Mike Parker, and Tristen to round out the Top 14.
Here’s the official Top 14:
Ava Maybee: “Cuz I Love You” Lizzo
Christian Guardino: “Creep” Radiohead
Lady K: “Bust Your Window” Jazmine Sullivan
Huntergirl: “Vice” Miranda Lambert
Dan Marshall: “Stuck On You” Lionel Richie
Leah Marlene: “Wisher to the Well” Original Song
Nicolina: “She Used To Be Mine” Sara Bareilles
Noah Thompson: “Cover Me Up” Jason Isbell
Emyrson Flora: “Love In The Dark” Adele
Fritz Hager: “Golden” Harry Styles
Allegra Miles: “Tainted” Original song
Jay: “Believer” Imagine Dragons
Mike Parker: “Bed on Fire” Teddy Swims
Tristen Gressett: “Are You Gonna Go My Way” Lenny Kravitz
Eliminated:
Cameron Whitcomb – “If It Hadn’t Been For Love” The Steeldrivers
Katyrah Love “Through The Fire” Chaka Khan
Cadence Baker “I’m Your Baby” Whitney Houston
Sage: “Brown Eyed Lover” Allen Stone
Jacob Moran: “Rise” Katy Perry
Elli Rowe: “All I Want” Kodaline
American Idol returns Sunday, April 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
